Apple criticises EU plan to open Google services to AI rivals

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Apple said the draft measures raise “urgent and serious concerns,” arguing that they could expose users to unpredictable risks, particularly as AI systems evolve rapidly and become more complex. The company also suggested that the proposed framework could undermine the technical integrity of operating systems like iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Apple has raised strong objections to European Union proposals that would require Google to allow rival artificial intelligence systems greater access to its services, warning that the measures could create serious risks for user privacy, security, and device integrity, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The criticism comes as part of feedback submitted to the European Commission, which last month proposed draft rules under the Digital Markets Act aimed at limiting the dominance of major tech platforms and increasing competition in digital services.

Under the proposals, competing AI systems could potentially interact with Google’s ecosystem and Android apps to perform actions such as sending emails, ordering food, or sharing photos on behalf of users. Regulators argue the changes would increase interoperability and consumer choice across platforms.

However, both Apple and Google have warned that such access could weaken existing privacy and security protections.

In its submission, Apple questioned the European Commission’s approach, arguing that the regulator is effectively reshaping operating system design decisions traditionally made by engineers, based on a limited consultation period.

Google has similarly argued that allowing external AI systems deeper integration into Android services could compromise core safeguards designed to protect users’ data and device security.

The debate highlights growing tension between regulators and major technology firms over how to balance competition policy with privacy and cybersecurity concerns in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence sector.

News.Az