Tesla gets approval to test self-driving software in Belgium

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Tesla has been authorised to test its supervised self-driving software on public roads in the Belgian region of Flanders, marking another in the company’s European expansion of autonomous driving trials.



According to a regional minister spokesperson, Tesla will initially test the system in a single vehicle as part of the general authorisation process. The car could begin operating as soon as it receives a licence plate and insurance, potentially within days, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The approval follows similar developments in the Netherlands, where regulators recently gave provisional permission for supervised use of Tesla’s software on public roads, making it the first country in the European Union to allow such testing.

Authorities in Flanders said the authorisation would apply across Belgium and allow the vehicle to be tested over approximately 5,000 kilometres of driving. The goal is to evaluate how the system performs under different road infrastructure and traffic conditions compared with neighbouring countries.

Officials noted that if results from the Belgian tests are positive, they could accelerate efforts toward provisional European-level type approval for the technology.

Tesla’s supervised driving system requires a human driver to remain attentive and ready to take control at all times, even as the software assists with driving functions.

The move reflects growing regulatory openness in parts of Europe toward controlled testing of advanced driver-assistance systems, as governments assess both the potential benefits and safety risks of autonomous vehicle technology.

News.Az