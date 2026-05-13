Trump greeted in China for Xi summit

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US President Donald Trump has arrived in Beijing for a two-day summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where he is expected to push for expanded access for US businesses in China.

Trump was accompanied by a delegation that included Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and entrepreneur Elon Musk, and was greeted with a formal welcome upon arrival in the Chinese capital, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The meeting is expected to focus on trade and economic relations between the two countries, with Trump reportedly planning to urge Beijing to “open up” further to American companies.

The summit comes amid ongoing tensions between the United States and China over technology, trade, and global economic influence.

News.Az