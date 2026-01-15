4.2-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck multiple areas in Israel on Thursday, including the Dead Sea region, the southern Negev, the Jordan Valley, and Jerusalem, prompting an alert from the Home Front Command.

Residents across several locations reported feeling the tremor, with some noting that it was felt as far south as Eilat, News.Az informs, citing Israeli media.

Israel’s emergency medical service Magen David Adom (MDA) said no injuries or damage had been reported following the quake.

“Following alerts about an earthquake in various areas across the country, so far no calls about casualties have been received at the MDA emergency hotline 101,” MDA said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

News.Az