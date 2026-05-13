Shah Rukh Khan’s King set for Christmas 2026 release

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Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to the big screen with his upcoming action thriller KING, which has officially been scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 December 2026.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is expected to be a large-scale action spectacle produced under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The Christmas release date places the film in one of the most lucrative festive box office windows, adding to growing industry anticipation, News.Az reports, citing Dainik Jagran.

One of the most discussed aspects of KING is the casting of Suhana Khan, who is expected to appear in a special role alongside her father. The on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan is already generating strong interest among fans.

Reports also suggest that actors such as Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone may be part of the ensemble cast, although the makers have not officially confirmed the full lineup.

The film is described as a high-octane action thriller featuring intense sequences, stylish visuals, and a powerful central character. Industry buzz indicates that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a larger-than-life role, continuing his recent streak of action-driven blockbusters.

A brief glimpse of Khan’s look from the project had previously gone viral, sparking widespread discussion about his transformation and the film’s tone. Since then, anticipation around the project has continued to grow steadily.

Siddharth Anand, known for delivering high-energy action films, is expected to bring a mix of scale, emotion, and cinematic spectacle to KING. The film’s festive release timing is also expected to contribute to a strong opening at the box office.

Trade analysts are already positioning KING as one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, driven by Shah Rukh Khan’s star power and the film’s big-budget production scale.

News.Az