ICMSA demands immediate suspension of Brazilian beef imports

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The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has called for an immediate ban on Brazilian beef imports, arguing that concerns over antimicrobial use in production have not been adequately addressed.

The group said Brazil should be barred from exporting beef to the European Union without delay, describing the current transition period as “stunning” and criticising what it called inconsistencies in EU policy on imports from South America, News.Az reports, citing Agriland.

The European Commission has confirmed that Brazil will no longer be authorised to export a range of animal products to the EU from September, following a vote by member states on an updated list of approved third countries. Brazil will only be allowed to resume exports once it demonstrates compliance with EU rules on antimicrobial use in food-producing animals.

ICMSA president Denis Drennan said the situation reflects what he described as long-standing regulatory failures and argued that the use of antimicrobials in Brazilian beef production has been a known issue for years. He questioned why Brazilian producers were being given until September to meet the required standards.

He added that the same practices in EU production would result in immediate rejection of products, and called for a full suspension until compliance is verified.

Irish political figures also responded to the decision, with Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson Martin Kenny welcoming the move but questioning the delay in implementation. He said the ban should take effect immediately and noted that significant volumes of Brazilian beef have already entered Ireland this year.

The debate has intensified broader concerns over food safety standards and import regulations between the European Union and South American exporters.

News.Az