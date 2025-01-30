4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Antonio

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck near San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGC said the earthquake occurred at 9:26 p.m., News.Az reports, citing US media. The government agency’s data showed there were reports of some people in Central Texas feeling the effects of the earthquake.The epicenter of the earthquake was found to be near Falls City, Texas, according to the USGC. According to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data, Falls City has a population of 514.

