4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, marking the third tremor in three days
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck parts of Pakistan on Monday afternoon, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.
The earthquake occurred at around 1:26 pm IST, marking the latest in a string of seismic events in the region, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
The tremor comes just two days after Pakistan experienced two back-to-back earthquakes on May 10 — a 5.7 magnitude quake in the morning, followed by a 4.0 magnitude tremor later that day, according to Reuters.