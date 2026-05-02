Azerbaijani parliament's commission warns pro-Armenian groups are threatening peace

The Azerbaijani Parliament's Temporary Commission on Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats has released a statement addressing the information campaign conducted by pro-Armenian groups against Azerbaijan.

"During monitoring conducted within its mandate, the Milli Majlis Temporary Commission on Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats (the Commission) has observed a disinformation campaign in recent days targeting Azerbaijan, as well as the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Investigations have determined that this campaign is being conducted in a targeted and unified manner by Armenian lobby organizations operating in various countries, foreign citizens holding certain influence and positions, and media outlets.

Adopting a different tactic this time, Armenian lobby organizations have centered their smear campaign around creating hype concerning several issues, including the so-called ‘genocide,' ‘prisoners of war,' and buildings in the city of Khankendi. At the same time, to avoid the appearance of a coordinated campaign, facts have been uncovered indicating that talking points were distributed to participants via private channels, email, and encrypted messaging platforms.

Armenian lobby organizations based in the US, Europe, and Russia have stood out for their particular activity in this campaign.

An analysis of the campaign on the 'X' (formerly Twitter) social media platform over the past week shows that more than 220 posts were made through 130 different accounts, recording nearly one million total interactions. These posts were primarily made from the accounts of bloggers of Armenian origin, Armenian news sites, and pro-Armenian foreign bloggers and activists.

Additionally, articles based on similar talking points appeared in several less-prominent online media outlets located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Poland, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Georgia, Israel, Vatican City, Greece, India, Russia, Armenia, and other countries.

The facts established by the Commission once again demonstrate that these circles, who prioritize personal goals and once reaped high dividends from the conflict, are using all available means, including their proxies in foreign parliaments, certain city mayors, and current or former officials, to strike a blow to the fragile peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and to harm interstate relations."