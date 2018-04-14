Yandex metrika counter

4.7-magnitude quake jolts western Turkey

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken western Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The epicenter of the quake was located 98 kilometers southwest of the Konya city. The seismic center was located at a depth of five kilometers, Trend reports.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

