4.7-magnitude quake jolts western Turkey
- 14 Apr 2018 05:34
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- Region
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken western Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.
The epicenter of the quake was located 98 kilometers southwest of the Konya city. The seismic center was located at a depth of five kilometers, Trend reports.
There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.
News.Az