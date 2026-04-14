Iran says no agreement yet on next round of US talks

Iran says no agreement yet on next round of US talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran maintains its contacts with Pakistan, but no agreement has yet been reached regarding another round of talks with the United States, according to an Iranian source, News.Az reports, citing IRNA.

The remarks came after Iranian and US delegations held rare direct talks in Islamabad on Saturday, aimed at ending their conflict; however, the talks concluded without any agreement.

According to Iranian authorities, more than 3,300 people have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes in Iran since February 28.

Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, before a two-week ceasefire was announced last week.

News.Az