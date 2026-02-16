47 suffer food poisoning in Aomori hotel in northern Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Forty-seven people who dined at a hotel in Aomori Prefecture in northern Japan developed food poisoning symptoms after norovirus was detected, local media reported on Monday.

The affected individuals experienced symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea after eating at Hotel Towadaso in the city of Towada, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

Norovirus was detected in stool samples taken from guests and kitchen staff, the report said.

The Kamikita Public Health Center in Towada City concluded the incident was a case of food poisoning and ordered the facility to suspend operations for five days starting Sunday, it added.

All 47 patients are reported to be on the path to recovery.

Authorities said they were first alerted on Feb. 11, when a guest contacted another public health center reporting symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. An investigation by the Kamikita Public Health Center found that 47 people who ate meals at the hotel between Feb. 7 and 11 later complained of food poisoning symptoms.

News.Az