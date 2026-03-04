Iran launches an emergency plan
Source: Reuters
Iran’s government has launched an emergency plan to manage the country during a prolonged war, focusing on securing essential goods, supporting livelihoods, maintaining production inputs, and maximizing national infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Officials say the plan—approved by the president and implemented across state agencies—is designed to ensure economic stability and supply needs if a long conflict occurs.
By Faig Mahmudov