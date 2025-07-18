5 Best cheap cryptos to buy now before they explode 100x

From high-speed trading bots to Solana-powered Bitcoin networks, a wave of early-stage tokens is catching fire. We’ve identified five crypto presales that could be the next 100x performers and they’re still available at entry-level prices.

Crypto presales are often where the biggest gains are made – long before tokens hit exchanges or grab headlines. Buying in early means getting access to tokens at a fraction of their potential future price, often with added staking rewards or utility bonuses built in.

In 2025, with meme coins pumping and altcoins setting new all-time highs, savvy investors are doubling down on presales again and for good reason. Projects that combine strong fundamentals, clear use cases, and engaged communities are already showing signs of breakout momentum.

Below, we spotlight five presale tokens currently priced well under a cent or two, each with a unique proposition and the potential to 100x in the coming cycle. From utility-packed wallets to next-gen meme bots, these are the coins everyone’s watching and they’re all still early.

1. Snorter – The Meme Coin Bot Built for 100x Speed

Snorter Token ($SNORT) isn’t just another meme coin – it’s a full-fledged trading engine wrapped in Telegram. Built natively on Solana, Snorter’s bot offers real-time sniping, copy trading, and anti-rug protections directly from the app you already use.

With over $2 million raised in presale and high-yield staking (up to 197% APY), Snorter is gaining traction fast – especially among meme-coin traders burned by scams or slow Ethereum bots. Its real value lies in speed, execution, and utility, not hype.

If meme coin sniping becomes a retail trading norm and it’s trending that way – then Snorter’s ecosystem could explode. With its infrastructure-first approach and strong early momentum, SNORT has the kind of real-world use case that could make a 100x move far more than a meme.

2. Bitcoin Hyper – A Layer-2 Leap That Could Outrun the Market

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is doing what few dare to try: making Bitcoin fast and functional for DeFi. Its Layer-2 network, powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), allows BTC users to stake, farm, and trade with the speed of Solana – while keeping Bitcoin’s security.

The project has already raised nearly $3.3 million and offers eye-popping staking rewards of 272% APY during its presale. That kind of incentive structure isn’t just a bonus – it’s a strategic move to lock in long-term holders before the token hits exchanges.

Bitcoin Hyper’s vision to turn BTC into a true utility asset is ambitious, but the market is clearly hungry for it. If adoption takes hold, this could be one of the few Bitcoin-linked projects that actually delivers 100x growth through real DeFi integration.

3. TOKEN6900 – Meme Coin Madness That’s Built to Explode

If there’s one sector that consistently produces 100x returns, it’s meme coins and TOKEN6900 might be next in line. Built in tribute to SPX6900 (a coin that did 56,000,000% ROI), TOKEN6900 leans into meme culture with a twist: one extra token in supply and an unapologetically degen community.

But it’s not just noise – over $683,000 has been raised in its presale already, and its “Brain Rot Vault” offers 86% APY for early stakers. No VCs, no insiders, just a public presale and meme-fueled momentum.

With Bitcoin hitting new highs and meme coin volume soaring, the timing is perfect and if TOKEN6900 even grazes a fraction of SPX6900’s trajectory, a 100x pump would look modest.

4. Best Wallet – A Token With Real Utility and Long-Term 100x Potential

Best Wallet isn’t just a place to store your crypto: it’s becoming the central hub for presales, staking, DeFi, and cross-chain swaps. With over 250,000 users and $13.9M raised in its presale, it’s one of the most ambitious wallet projects in Web3 today.

Its native token, $BEST, powers everything: lower trading fees, early access to new launches, 98% staking APY, and upcoming features like a crypto debit card, NFT gallery, and rewards hub. It also supports over 60 blockchains from day one.

As non-custodial wallets take over (especially after major exchange hacks), Best Wallet’s role in the ecosystem will only grow. If it captures even part of its 40% market share goal by 2026, $BEST could easily join the ranks of previous wallet tokens that did 100x – or more.

5. SUBBD – Where AI Meets Web3 and Creator Coins Could Boom

SUBBD is a presale token built for the booming creator economy, powered by AI and designed to help creators engage, monetise and scale. It’s already raised over $819K, and its staking APY (20%) and token utility are grabbing investor attention fast.

Whether it’s AI-generated content assistants, premium fan perks, or scriptwriting tools, SUBBD gives both creators and fans a way to participate in the value they help generate. Add in crypto staking and voting rights, and it becomes a full creator-owned platform.

As AI and Web3 collide, SUBBD could ride the next wave of decentralized social tech and early entry could mean serious upside. For investors betting on the next AI-fueled 100x, this one’s worth watching.

Will These Cheap Cryptos 100x? Here’s the Verdict

Presales are always high-risk, but they’re also where some of the biggest gains are made in crypto. The five projects above each have a compelling case for breakout success. One quality they all share is early access, strong traction, and narratives that fit where the market is headed in 2025.

If you’re hunting for the next 100x altcoin, this list is your starting point. Just remember – always DYOR and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

