Fans link Trisha Tirupati visit to Vijay amid TVK lead - VIDEO

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Trisha Krishnan marked the eve of her 43rd birthday with a visit to the Tirupati Temple, sharing moments from her journey on Instagram. Her spiritual trip came at a politically charged time, as vote counting for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began and early trends showed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay taking a strong lead.

The actor was seen offering prayers at the Tirupati Temple, known as the sacred shrine of Lord Venkateswara, in a quiet visit away from public attention. Images and clips of her temple visit quickly circulated online on Monday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As the timing coincided with unfolding election results in Tamil Nadu, social media users began speculating about possible links between her visit and the political moment, especially given Vijay’s role as the founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). However, there has been no statement from Trisha regarding any political intent behind the visit.

Later the same day, Trisha was also spotted visiting Vijay’s residence in Chennai, arriving in a white car and briefly acknowledging photographers with a smile.

Actress Trisha Krishnan visited Tirumala today to seek blessings of Lord Venkateshwara Swami 🙏✨



TVK all the way 🔥#TrishaKrishnan #Tirumala #TVK pic.twitter.com/bcHXfbuzOw — Aristotle (@NewsSportzz) May 4, 2026

During the April 23 polling day, Trisha had also shared a post after casting her vote, which some fans interpreted as a subtle gesture of support for Vijay, her long-time friend and frequent co-star.

Earlier in March, the two were seen attending a wedding reception in Chennai, where their appearance together went viral on social media. The moment gained additional attention following reports about Vijay’s personal life, including divorce-related developments reported in late 2025.

News.Az