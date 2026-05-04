India elections: Modia seeks victory in opposition-held West Bengal

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Vote counting in key Indian state elections continued on Monday under tight security, with attention centered on the eastern state of West Bengal, where early trends indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading and appears set for a strong performance, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Elections were held across five states and union territories in April and May, with the BJP, which governs at the national level, aiming to expand its influence in opposition-controlled regions.

In West Bengal, the BJP has been challenging long-time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has ruled the state of over 100 million people since 2011.

According to early trends released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP is leading in 176 out of 294 seats.

Political analysts said the outcome could have wider national implications. One analyst described the election as a closely watched contest that could “tilt the balance of power,” reflecting its significance in India’s political landscape.

The campaign in West Bengal was marked by controversy, including protests over the revision of voter rolls. Authorities said the process aimed to remove ineligible voters, while critics argued it may have disproportionately affected marginalized communities.

Banerjee expressed confidence ahead of the counting, stating that her party would retain power, while BJP state leaders said voters were seeking change and predicted a victory.

In the southern state of Tamil Nadu, early trends also showed major political shifts. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, was reported to be trailing in initial counts.

A key challenger in Tamil Nadu is actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay, who founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024. Early trends suggested TVK was performing strongly, with some reports showing it leading unexpectedly in several constituencies.

The results in Tamil Nadu have surprised observers, as pre-election exit polls had largely favored the DMK to return to power.

Counting is also underway in other regions, including Assam, where the BJP is expected to retain control, and the union territory of Puducherry, where the BJP participates in a coalition government.

In Kerala, early trends suggest a possible shift in power toward a Congress-led alliance, potentially unseating the Communist Party-led government.

Analysts say the outcomes of these state elections could strengthen Prime Minister Modi’s position as his government navigates economic and foreign policy challenges, including unemployment concerns and ongoing trade negotiations with the United States.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the emerging results in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu as a “political earthquake,” adding that the long-term impact could extend toward the next general elections in 2029.

News.Az