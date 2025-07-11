5 killed, 4 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in NW Pakistan

At least five people were killed and four others injured when a pickup plunged into a deep gorge in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, local rescue officials said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred in Para Chamkani Gondal area of Kurram district, Bilal Ahmad Faizi, spokesperson for Rescue 1122 KP, told Xinhua.

The vehicle was en route from Spin Ghar Manro to Sadda Bazaar in Lower Kurram when it lost control while navigating a sharp bend and veered off the road, falling into a ravine, Faizi said.

Five people died on the spot, and four others sustained serious injuries, he added.

"The injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Sadda for medical treatment," the spokesperson said.

