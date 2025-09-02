5 Tokens that could be the next Solana, according to sol investor who flipped $10k into $1m

A Solana investor who famously flipped $10,000 into $1,000,000 has now spotlighted five tokens that could replicate such success stories. From presale gems like Little Pepe to established networks showing renewed strength, these assets are catching serious attention.

1. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) — The Rising Star of Presales

At the center of this list is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme-powered community coin that is quickly becoming one of the hottest presale stories of 2025. As of now, LILPEPE is in Stage 12 of its presale with a price of $0.0021. Stage 12 Ending price is $0.0022. So far, the presale has collected $23.27 million of the $25.47 million target. LILPEPE has sold 14.70 billion tokens out of a 15.75 billion allocation, indicating significant interest as it nears completion. Much like Solana in its early days, Little Pepe is building momentum by combining hype, community culture, and a clear roadmap toward listings. Analysts believe that its current trajectory positions it for significant upside once it hits major exchanges, as presale investors already control a limited circulating supply. With nearly 93.4% of tokens sold, this presale has attracted retail and whale participation alike, creating strong sentiment that LILPEPE could become one of 2025’s breakout stars.

2. SEI — Higher Lows and Bullish Momentum

The second pick is Sei (SEI), which is showing strong technical structure as it consolidates within a critical support zone. Analysts note SEI forms higher lows near $0.29–$0.32, signaling accumulation with steady RSI and volume. If bulls hold the $0.29 pivot, the token could rally toward $0.35–$0.40, with macro Elliott Wave projections even suggesting a long-term cycle that could send SEI beyond $1.50. The parallels with Solana’s early trajectory are striking, as both projects positioned themselves as high-performance chains before wider adoption lifted them to exponential valuations.

3. Arbitrum (ARB) — Breaking Out with On-Chain Growth

Arbitrum (ARB) broke its 200-day range, turning $0.50 into support with strong volume confirmation. Weekly transactions on Arbitrum have doubled in six months, surpassing 20.5 million, highlighting the growing adoption of its layer-2 network. If momentum continues, ARB could challenge resistance around $0.74–$0.95, and potentially target $1.20 in the medium term. Much like Solana, which gained traction by scaling Ethereum’s limitations, Arbitrum is benefiting from real user activity, a foundation that often precedes parabolic price action.

4. Cardano (ADA) — Symmetrical Triangle Near $1

Cardano (ADA) trades in a triangle, with a breakout above $1 targeting $1.15–$1.35 amid ETF buzz. With a market cap above $34 billion and liquidity exceeding $1.6 billion daily, ADA remains one of the most well-positioned assets to surge during Q4 2025. If institutional interest grows and the ETF thesis plays out, Cardano could finally reclaim its place as a top-tier blockchain contender.

5. Stellar (XLM) — Head-and-Shoulders Reversal Signals Upside

The last coin I want to highlight is Stellar (XLM). Right now, it’s sitting on important support at about $0.41, and at the same time, its chart is showing a classic head-and-shoulders pattern that hints a trend might be about to reverse. The line that traders really need to watch is the neckline at $0.52. If price breaks above it, I would expect XLM to make a fast run toward the $0.80 to $1.00 zone. Liquidity analysis shows accumulation zones near $0.39–$0.41, suggesting buyers are positioning ahead of a potential breakout. While Stellar’s large circulating supply (31.35 billion tokens) may cap explosive swings, its steady adoption and technical structure point to a strong continuation rally.

Final Thoughts

The Solana investor who turned $10K into $1M isn’t just chasing hype, they’re identifying projects with strong narratives, technical confirmation, and growing adoption. Little Pepe’s presale momentum, SEI’s accumulation, Arbitrum’s breakout, Cardano’s ETF buzz, and Stellar’s reversal pattern all place these tokens on watchlists as potential “next Solanas.” For those looking to catch the next major cycle, check the ongoing Little Pepe presale and join the Telegram community for regular updates.

News.Az