Dubai airport flights redirected after drone incident - VIDEO

Smoke rises from the Dubai International Airport after a drone attack hit a fuel tank in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 16, 2026 (Source: Reuters)

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Dubai Airports has announced that several flights have been diverted from Dubai International Airport (DXB) after a drone attack triggered a fire near the facility.

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said the affected flights are being redirected to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Jebel Ali, News.Az reports.

The decision follows a statement from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority confirming that operations at Dubai International Airport—one of the busiest airports in the world—were temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure.

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According to the Dubai Media Office, the fire broke out at a fuel tank but has since been successfully contained.

News.Az