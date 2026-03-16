Micron to build second chip plant in Taiwan

Micron to build second chip plant in Taiwan

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U.S. semiconductor company Micron Technology announced plans to build a second manufacturing facility in Taiwan after acquiring the Tongluo P5 site from Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.

The new plant will focus on expanding production of advanced DRAM chips, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which is increasingly used to power artificial intelligence systems and high-performance computing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Micron said the additional facility will help the company meet rapidly growing global demand for AI-related memory technologies.

The Tongluo site, located in Miaoli County, will host the new fabrication facility, which the company said will be similar in scale to the existing plant already operating in the region.

Micron confirmed that it has completed the acquisition of the Tongluo P5 site from Powerchip, marking a key step in its expansion strategy in Taiwan.

Construction of the new plant is expected to begin by the end of fiscal 2026, according to the company.

The expansion reflects broader industry trends as semiconductor companies race to boost manufacturing capacity for AI-driven technologies, which require large volumes of high-performance memory chips.

High-bandwidth memory has become critical for powering AI accelerators, data centers, and advanced computing systems, fueling major investments across the global semiconductor sector.

Micron’s move strengthens Taiwan’s position as one of the world’s most important hubs for advanced chip manufacturing.

News.Az