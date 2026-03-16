Ukrainian drones hit oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar

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A reported Ukrainian drone attack struck an oil depot in Labinsk in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai overnight on March 16, setting the facility on fire.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show flames and thick smoke rising from the site following the strike. However, local authorities have not yet issued an official statement, and the reports could not be independently verified, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses had shot down 28 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory late on March 15.

Labinsk lies about 345 kilometers from occupied Crimea and roughly 500 kilometers from Ukrainian-controlled territory near Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, placing the reported strike deep inside Russian territory.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted energy infrastructure and military logistics facilities in Russia and in occupied areas, aiming to weaken Moscow’s war capabilities.

Kyiv considers oil depots and refineries legitimate military targets, arguing they help finance Russia’s war effort.

The reported Labinsk attack comes amid several recent strikes on energy infrastructure in Krasnodar Krai:

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station overnight on March 15.

A large fire broke out at the Afipsky Oil Refinery after a drone strike on March 14, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

A separate drone incident at the Port Kavkaz facility injured three people and damaged a vessel after debris fell on a dock complex.

Ukraine’s military said these facilities were involved in supplying the Russian armed forces.

News.Az