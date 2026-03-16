Qatar Airways announces limited flight schedule
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Qatar Airways has announced that it will operate a limited number of flights to and from Doha as scheduled flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.
In an update on X, the airline said it is working to support passengers and help reunite them with their families and loved ones while preparations continue for the safe resumption of normal operations, News.Az reports.
Qatar Airways noted that regular services will restart once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms the full and safe reopening of the country’s airspace.
According to the airline, a revised schedule featuring a limited number of flights will run from March 18 to March 28, 2026. The updated schedule is intended to provide greater flexibility for passengers planning to travel during this period.
Passengers with confirmed bookings to destinations included in the revised schedule will be contacted directly with updated flight information. The airline has advised travelers to check the Qatar Airways website or mobile app and ensure their contact details are up to date.
Qatar Airways also urged passengers not to arrive at the airport unless they hold a valid confirmed ticket. Flight schedules may change or be cancelled depending on operational, regulatory or safety conditions, the airline said.
The carrier emphasised that the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain its highest priority during the disruption.
Passengers holding confirmed bookings for travel between Feb. 28 and March 28, 2026 are eligible for two complimentary date changes for travel up to April 30, 2026 on Qatar Airways-operated flights, or a refund of the unused portion of their ticket.
By Nijat Babayev