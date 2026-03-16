Russia says over 100 Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow

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Russia said Ukraine carried out a large-scale drone attack targeting Moscow over the weekend, with air defenses shooting down more than 100 drones approaching the Russian capital.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, multiple waves of long-range “kamikaze” drones were intercepted as they headed toward the city over two days, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

At least 145 drones were shot down overnight, including 53 over the Moscow region.

The attack prompted temporary flight restrictions at major airports in Moscow, Russia’s aviation watchdog said. Authorities did not immediately report casualties or major damage.

Moscow and the surrounding region are home to roughly 22 million people, making it one of Europe’s largest metropolitan areas.

There was no immediate official comment from Ukraine regarding the reported drone attack.

Ukraine has increasingly used long-range drones to target military and energy infrastructure inside Russia as part of its strategy to weaken Moscow’s war capabilities during the ongoing conflict.

News.Az