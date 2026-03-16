DeRozan drops 41 as Kings hold off Jazz 116–111

DeRozan shot 11-of-21 from the field and reached the 40-point mark for the first time since Feb. 2, 2025, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Last week, he also moved past Hall of Famer Tim Duncan into 18th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. The performance marked the 417th time in his career he has scored at least 20 points while shooting 50% or better.

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Precious Achiuwa contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds for Sacramento in a matchup between the two lowest-ranked teams in the Western Conference. Killian Hayes, who signed a contract extension with the Kings earlier in the day, added 16 points and eight assists. Nique Clifford and Daeqwon Plowden each scored 10 points.

The Kings improved to 18–51 and have now won four of their last five games.

For Utah, Cody Williams led the way with 34 points. Brice Sensabaugh added 22 points, while Isaiah Collier finished with 21.

Sacramento built a 110–99 lead with 4:45 remaining after Plowden’s second three-pointer of the game. Utah responded with a late push, cutting the deficit to 110–107 with three minutes left following consecutive three-pointers from Sensabaugh and Maurice Harkless.

DeRozan helped secure the victory from the free-throw line, making three shots in the final four minutes, including one with 14.9 seconds remaining.

Both teams entered the game short-handed, with Utah dressing nine players and Sacramento eight. Williams, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, scored 14 points in the first quarter to spark the Jazz, while DeRozan kept Sacramento close with eight points and four assists in the second quarter.

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