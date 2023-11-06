5.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Uzbekistan
06 Nov 2023 09:04
10 Jul 2024 17:44
An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude has been registered on the territory of Uzbekistan, according the country’s Emergencies Ministry, News.Az reports citing TASS.
According to it, the earthquake occurred at 03:57 local time (22:57 GMT). The epicenter was located 1,195 km southwest of Almaty, the depth of the epicenter was 15 km.
There was no information about casualties or damage.