5.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Uzbekistan

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude has been registered on the territory of Uzbekistan, according the country’s Emergencies Ministry, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to it, the earthquake occurred at 03:57 local time (22:57 GMT). The epicenter was located 1,195 km southwest of Almaty, the depth of the epicenter was 15 km.

There was no information about casualties or damage.

News.Az