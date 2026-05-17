Baku Olympic Stadium: “Welcome to WUF13!”

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The city of Baku is hosting the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum. Today, the Azerbaijani capital welcomed participants from more than 180 countries at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

WUF13 is jointly organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Government of Azerbaijan. The session, which began today and will continue until May 22, is dedicated to the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements,”News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Projections suggest that by the middle of this century, two-thirds of the world’s population will live in cities, making urban settlement one of the most pressing global challenges. Key issues include ensuring adequate living conditions, access to services, cultural and recreational infrastructure, municipal convenience, and environmental protection.

A wide range of events will be held within the framework of WUF13, focusing on major challenges facing the future of humanity.

News.Az