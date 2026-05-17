Yandex metrika counter

South Korea seeks Iran explanation over Hormuz ship attack

  • Middle East
  • Share
South Korea seeks Iran explanation over Hormuz ship attack
Source: Reuters

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has requested Iran’s explanation for an attack on a South Korean cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

A South Korean official had previously stated that it was unlikely any actor other than Iran was responsible for the attack.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      