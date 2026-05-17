South Korea seeks Iran explanation over Hormuz ship attack
- 1060047
- Middle East
-
- Share https://news.az/news/south-korea-seeks-iran-explanation-over-hormuz-ship-attack Copied
Source: Reuters
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has requested Iran’s explanation for an attack on a South Korean cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
A South Korean official had previously stated that it was unlikely any actor other than Iran was responsible for the attack.
By Nijat Babayev