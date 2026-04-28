5.1-magnitude earthquake hits off Russia’s Kamchatka coast

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An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka at 0623 GMT on Tuesday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The quake epicenter was initially located at 51.64 degrees north latitude and 159.00 degrees east longitude, with a recorded depth of 10.0 kilometers.

News.Az