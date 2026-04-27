5.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan-Tajikistan border

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An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.4 struck the Afghanistan–Tajikistan border region at 0646 GMT on Monday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The quake had a depth of 83.2 kilometers.

Its epicenter was initially located at 37.20 degrees north latitude and 71.53 degrees east longitude.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties were included in the initial seismic update.

News.Az