5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Kefamenanu, Indonesia

An intermediate magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near Kefamenanu in North Central Timor Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, around noon on Friday.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake occurred at 12:46 p.m. local time at an intermediate depth of 97.8 km, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Seismologists note that the reported magnitude, epicenter, and depth may be revised as additional data is analyzed and other agencies issue updates.

No immediate reports of damage or injuries have been released.

