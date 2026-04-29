Pakistan conducts successful Fatah-II missile test launch - VIDEO

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Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a successful training launch of the indigenously developed Fatah-II Missile System, which is equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

The military’s media wing stated that the purpose of the training launch was the training of troops, validation of various technical parameters, and evaluation of the performance of different sub-systems that have been incorporated to ensure improved accuracy and enhanced survivability.

The Army Rocket Force Command carried out the training launch of the indigenously developed missile system. The launch was observed by senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, the Army Rocket Force Command, and the Pakistan Army, as well as scientists and engineers from strategic organisations, the ISPR added.

“The forum commended successful training fire of indigenously developed missile of Fatah series,” the statement read.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir appreciated the technical prowess, dedication, and commitment of all those who contributed to the successful training fire of the missile.

News.Az