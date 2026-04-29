FIFA considers scrapping yellow card rule ahead of 2026 World Cup

According to reports, the governing body is discussing a proposal that would prevent players from being suspended in crucial matches due to yellow card bookings collected in earlier rounds, News.az reports.

The move is aimed at ensuring that key players are not forced to miss decisive fixtures, such as semi-finals or the final, because of disciplinary accumulation rather than serious misconduct.

If approved, the change would represent a significant shift from current regulations, where players risk suspension after receiving a certain number of yellow cards across matches.

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to take place from 11 June to 19 July across the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be hosted by three countries.