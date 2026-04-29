Iran issues orange alert for rain, storms in 14 provinces

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Iran’s Meteorological Organisation has issued an orange weather warning for 14 provinces, including Tehran, as heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to intensify from Wednesday through Friday.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the warning covers East and West Azerbaijan, Ardabil, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Zanjan, Qazvin, Alborz, Tehran, parts of Hamadan and Markazi, the Caspian Sea coastal provinces, North Khorasan and northern Khorasan-Razavi, News.Az reports.

Forecasters said the weather system could trigger flash floods, overflowing rivers, urban flooding, transport disruptions, slippery roads, fog and reduced visibility. Hail, lightning and temporary strong winds are also possible, while snowfall is expected in higher-altitude areas.

The organisation said rainfall would continue on Thursday and Friday, shifting towards northeastern provinces including North Khorasan, Razavi Khorasan, Golestan, Semnan and Mazandaran.

Strong winds and dust storms are also forecast in central, eastern and southern parts of the country, while the Caspian Sea is expected to remain rough over the next two days.

Authorities urged residents to avoid rivers and seasonal waterways, postpone unnecessary travel and refrain from mountaineering and outdoor tourism activities. Emergency services and road maintenance teams have also been placed on alert.

Iran has in recent years faced prolonged drought conditions and a sustained decline in precipitation levels, placing pressure on water resources, agriculture and hydropower generation. Authorities have repeatedly warned that rainfall patterns have become increasingly irregular, with dry spells contributing to water shortages in several provinces. Officials say such episodic heavy rainfall events, while temporarily easing conditions, often fail to compensate for long-term deficits in overall precipitation.

News.Az