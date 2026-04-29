South Korea's LG Electronics hits highest-ever Q1 revenue

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South Korea’s major technology company LG Electronics announced that it recorded its highest-ever first-quarter revenue, driven by strong demand for home appliances and televisions, the company said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The company’s revenue rose by 4.3 percent compared to the same period a year earlier, reaching 23.73 trillion won (approximately 16.1 billion U.S. dollars) in the January–March quarter. This marks the highest revenue LG Electronics has ever achieved in any first quarter.

Its operating profit increased by 32.9 percent to 1.67 trillion won, while net income grew by 14.8 percent to 1.01 trillion won.

The company noted that despite ongoing economic uncertainty, its core business segments, including home appliances and televisions, delivered strong results, supported by robust demand for premium products.

News.Az