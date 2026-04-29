Trump prepares for "extended blockade" as Iran talks stall over nuclear demands

Citing US officials, the report said that in recent meetings, Trump opted to continue squeezing Iran’s economy and oil exports by preventing shipping to and from its ports, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

He assessed that his other options — resume bombing or walk away from the conflict — carried more risk than maintaining the blockade, officials added, the report said.

The US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to respond with strikes on what it described as US interests across the region, many of them in Gulf countries.