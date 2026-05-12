5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Taiwan’s Taitung County
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A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted waters off Taitung County of China's Taiwan at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
The epicenter was monitored at 23.27 degrees north latitude and 121.49 degrees east longitude.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 20 km, the center said.
By Nijat Babayev