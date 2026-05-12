Iran warns of possible 90% uranium enrichment after US-Israel attack threat

Iran warns of possible 90% uranium enrichment after US-Israel attack threat

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Iranian Parliamentary Commission spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei said one of Iran’s responses in the event of another US-Israeli attack on its territory “could be 90 percent enrichment”.

“We will review it in the parliament,” Rezaei said in a post on X, News.Az reports.

یکی از گزینه‌های ایران در صورت حمله مجدد می‌تواند غنی‌سازی ۹۰ درصد باشد. در مجلس بررسی می‌کنیم. — ابراهیم رضایی (@EbrahimRezaei14) May 12, 2026

His remarks come amid ongoing tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme, where enrichment levels and possible escalation have been a central point of dispute in regional and international diplomacy.

News.Az