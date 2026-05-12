Iran warns of possible 90% uranium enrichment after US-Israel attack threat
Source: The New York Times
Iranian Parliamentary Commission spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei said one of Iran’s responses in the event of another US-Israeli attack on its territory “could be 90 percent enrichment”.
“We will review it in the parliament,” Rezaei said in a post on X, News.Az reports.
یکی از گزینههای ایران در صورت حمله مجدد میتواند غنیسازی ۹۰ درصد باشد. در مجلس بررسی میکنیم.
یکی از گزینههای ایران در صورت حمله مجدد میتواند غنیسازی ۹۰ درصد باشد. در مجلس بررسی میکنیم.— ابراهیم رضایی (@EbrahimRezaei14) May 12, 2026
His remarks come amid ongoing tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme, where enrichment levels and possible escalation have been a central point of dispute in regional and international diplomacy.
By Nijat Babayev