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Iran warns of possible 90% uranium enrichment after US-Israel attack threat

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Iran warns of possible 90% uranium enrichment after US-Israel attack threat
Source: The New York Times

Iranian Parliamentary Commission spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei said one of Iran’s responses in the event of another US-Israeli attack on its territory “could be 90 percent enrichment”.

“We will review it in the parliament,” Rezaei said in a post on X, News.Az reports.

His remarks come amid ongoing tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme, where enrichment levels and possible escalation have been a central point of dispute in regional and international diplomacy.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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