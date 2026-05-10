Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Nepal’s Darchula district

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An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Nepal’s Darchula district. The tremor was recorded in the Himalayan region and is part of ongoing seismic activity in the country, which lies in one of the world’s most earthquake-prone zones.

The quake was relatively shallow and was felt in surrounding areas of the district. Local monitoring agencies reported the event, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage, News.Az reports, citing Telegraph India.

Authorities confirmed that they are continuing to monitor the situation, while assessing any possible impact in remote settlements. As with previous earthquakes in the region, the tremor was linked to the active tectonic movement along the Himalayan fault system, which frequently causes moderate seismic events across Nepal.

Nepal remains highly vulnerable to earthquakes due to its geographical position between major tectonic plates, and even moderate quakes are regularly recorded across different districts of the country.

News.Az