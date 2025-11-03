5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near Severo-Kuril’sk, Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck about 106 kilometers south-southwest of Severo-Kuril’sk, Russia, at 03:55 GMT on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake’s epicenter was located at a depth of 60.3 kilometers, at coordinates 49.75°N latitude and 155.77°E longitude, said the agency, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

News.Az