Pashinyan thanks Ilham Aliyev for attending the EPC summit

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his participation in the European Political Community (EPC) summit held in Yerevan via an online format.

Pashinyan made the remarks in his closing statement to the press at the end of the summit, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He also thanked Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz for visiting Armenia and taking part in the event.

"Today, a successful forum has concluded, bringing together leaders from across the continent and beyond. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the European Union for its close cooperation and partnership in organizing the summit," he said. "I am also grateful to the President of Azerbaijan for participating online and to the Vice President of Türkiye for being present, in terms of peace processes and regional cooperation."

The Armenian prime minister stated that the discussions once again confirmed the need for sincere dialogue and practical solutions amid growing global challenges.

"The discussions once again highlighted the importance of regional cooperation and the potential of open, integrated, and interconnected regions for expanding intercontinental connectivity. In this context, we also addressed the importance of strengthening peace and stability in the South Caucasus," Pashinyan noted.

He added that achieving lasting peace, normalizing relations, and opening borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye would benefit not only the region, but also contribute to broader connectivity and cooperation across Europe and beyond.

News.Az