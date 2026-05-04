Moscow seeks clarification from Sweden over Russian citizens aboard detained Jin Hui tanker

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Russia’s embassy in Sweden said on Monday that it has requested clarification from Swedish authorities on whether any Russian citizens are on board the detained oil tanker Jin Hui.

“The Russian Embassy in Sweden has sent a request to the Swedish Coast Guard to clarify whether there are any Russian citizens on board the detained tanker Jin Hui,” the embassy said in a statement on Telegram, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The diplomatic mission added that it has not yet received an official response.

Sweden’s Coast Guard said on Sunday that it had boarded a vessel suspected of belonging to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” off the southern town of Trelleborg.

“The Coast Guard has today boarded another vessel suspected of being part of the Russian shadow fleet. The vessel is named Jin Hui and is suspected of sailing under a false flag,” Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said on the US social media platform X.

Bohlin added that authorities are investigating concerns related to the vessel’s seaworthiness and lack of insurance.

He also noted that the ship appears on sanctions lists maintained by the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine.

News.Az