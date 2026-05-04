Pashinyan, Starmer sign Armenia-UK Strategic Partnership Declaration

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Armenia and the United Kingdom have signed a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership, marking a new phase in bilateral relations.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the development on his X account, describing the agreement as the beginning of a “new and promising chapter” between the two countries, News.Az reports.

Pashinyan said the partnership is based on shared values and aims to deepen cooperation across multiple areas.

The declaration was signed during the visit of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Armenia, where he is attending the 8th European Political Community summit in Armenia.

News.Az