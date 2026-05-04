Costa: The 8th European Political Community Summit became possible thanks to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Costa: The 8th European Political Community Summit became possible thanks to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

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"The 8th European Political Community Summit became possible thanks to the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia," President of the European Council, António Costa, said during the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan.

He stated that the South Caucasus has entered a transformative stage thanks to the peace process and the progress achieved in Armenia-Türkiye relations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"I am grateful to President Ilham Aliyev for being with us via video link," António Costa, said during the Summit.

Speaking about the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, António Costa stated that this agreement is a peace story that must be celebrated in a world dominated by escalation and war.

News.Az