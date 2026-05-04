Extreme weather alert: Floods, tornadoes, and snow paralyze Türkiye - VIDEO

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Severe weather conditions have disrupted daily life across Türkiye, with floods, storms, tornadoes, lightning strikes and snowfall causing widespread damage, injuries and fatalities in multiple regions, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

From Tokat to Mardin, and from Bursa to Şanlıurfa, extreme weather events have impacted infrastructure, transportation and public safety.

In Tokat, heavy rainfall triggered landslides that blocked roads and caused a retaining wall to collapse in a residential area, damaging vehicles. Authorities also monitored rising water levels in the Yeşilırmak River, taking preventive measures against potential flooding.

In Bursa’s İnegöl district, flooding left a resident stranded in a farmhouse, with emergency teams carrying out a rescue operation using boats and ropes. The individual was reported to be in good condition.

In Mardin, strong winds, hail and a tornado caused extensive damage. In the Derik district, the tornado overturned worker containers and solar panels, leaving four people injured. Power outages were also reported in parts of the city after a transformer explosion.

Fatal incidents were reported in Şanlıurfa. In the Hilvan district, a 27-year-old shepherd died after being struck by lightning. In Birecik, another person lost their life when a solar panel fell onto a vehicle.

Snowfall and adverse weather conditions also disrupted education in Afyonkarahisar, where schools were temporarily closed in some districts.

Heavy rainfall in Diyarbakır and Kilis caused streets to flood, bringing traffic to a standstill in several areas. In Gaziantep, strong winds and rain led to flooding, damaged rooftops and injuries, prompting temporary school closures in multiple districts.

Authorities have warned that the severe weather system is affecting large parts of the country, urging residents to remain cautious as emergency teams continue response efforts.

News.Az