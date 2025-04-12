5.3 magnitude quake strikes Pakistan, tremors felt in North India

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan on Saturday, according to a statement from the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The epicentre was located 60 kilometres northwest of Rawalpindi.

The quake was felt in Punjab’s Attock, Chakwal and Mianwali districts and adjacent areas. Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Mohmand, and Shabqadar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan is frequently hit by earthquakes of varying intensity. The deadliest hit the nation in 2005, killing more than 74,000 people.

News.Az