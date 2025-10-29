Yandex metrika counter

5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Iceland

  • World
  • Share
5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Iceland
Photo credit: hindustantimes.com

A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck 240 km (149 miles) from Reykjavik, in Iceland's Capital Region, on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The depth of the quake could not be determined, but is assumed to be shallow, News.Az reports citing Volcano Discovery.

The quake was not felt.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      