5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Iceland
- 29 Oct 2025 21:54
- 29 Oct 2025 21:58
- World
Photo credit: hindustantimes.com
A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck 240 km (149 miles) from Reykjavik, in Iceland's Capital Region, on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 29, 2025.
The depth of the quake could not be determined, but is assumed to be shallow, News.Az reports citing Volcano Discovery.
The quake was not felt.