UAE refutes claims of fund transfers to Iran

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The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday denied media reports alleging that funds had been transferred from the UAE to Iran, including claims involving 3 billion U.S. dollars, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the allegations as “entirely false and unfounded,” adding that no frozen Iranian funds had been released, transferred, or facilitated through the UAE.

The denial follows reports from some international media outlets citing unnamed sources, which claimed the UAE had agreed to unlock billions of dollars for Iran as part of wider efforts to end the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Those reports estimated the arrangement at between 10 billion and 20 billion dollars, with at least 3 billion dollars allegedly already made available, possibly in exchange for a halt to Iranian attacks on the UAE.

Since the United States and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, the UAE has reportedly been targeted by multiple rounds of Iranian strikes, with the latest occurring on May 4–5.

News.Az