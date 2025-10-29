Yandex metrika counter

3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Progreso, Baja California

3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Progreso, Baja California
Image: U.S. Geological Survey

A preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake occurred near Progreso, Mexicali Municipality, Baja California, on Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The tremor rattled the region at 20:29 UTC, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The quake’s epicenter was located about 63 kilometers south-southwest of Progreso, B.C., at a depth of 30 kilometers.

Four tremors measuring 2.5 magnitude or higher have been recorded in the area over the past week. The strongest, a 3.9-magnitude quake, struck near Alberto Oviedo Mota, B.C., just one day earlier.


