Thaksin Shinawatra freed after receiving Thai royal pardon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been completely cleared of his remaining legal shackles after receiving a full royal pardon. Referring to Thailand's Justice Minister, Lt. Gen. Ruttapol Naowarat, the sudden royal decree frees the highly influential and polarizing political figure from the remainder of his prison term.

Before the pardon, Thaksin was serving the final stretch of his sentence under strict parole supervision and was originally scheduled to complete his term on September 9, 2026, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The early release was granted under the newly issued 2026 Royal Decree on Royal Pardons, which dictates that parolees with less than a year left on their sentences are eligible for an immediate discharge, provided they do not fall into specific disqualified criminal categories. Minister Ruttapol confirmed that Thaksin’s electronic monitoring (EM) ankle bracelet can be removed immediately, though local provincial committees are still finalizing the official administrative paperwork to seal the decree.

The royal clemency brings a definitive end to a dramatic legal saga that reignited when Thaksin returned to Thailand in August 2023 following 15 years of self-imposed exile.

Upon landing in Manila-adjacent Bangkok, he was immediately detained to serve an aggregate prison sentence for corruption and abuse of power. However, his jail time was quickly reduced to a single year through initial royal clemency. Due to his age and health, Thaksin was permitted to transition to parole after serving just eight months, leading up to Wednesday's absolute pardon which wipes out all remaining reporting conditions and travel restrictions.

News.Az