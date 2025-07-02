Yandex metrika counter

5.5-magnitude earthquake hits off Japan's Tokara islands
An earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 struck off the Tokara Islands in southern Japan on Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at 3:26 p.m. local time, originating at a depth of approximately 10 km, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The quake's epicenter was located at a latitude of 29.2 degrees north and a longitude of 129.2 degrees east.

Toshima village in Kagoshima prefecture experienced a seismic intensity of lower 5 on the Japanese scale of 7. Other areas that registered an intensity of 3 or higher were currently being monitored.

Authorities advise residents to stay alert for further information and potential aftershocks.

Since late June, a persistent earthquake swarm has rattled Tokara Islands, including Toshima village, in Kagoshima prefecture.


